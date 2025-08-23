Prince Harry admits to pals this isn't life he signed up for with Meghan

Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry as she throws herself into endless work

While Meghan Markle continues to expand her business empire, her husband Prince Harry is reportedly feeling more isolated than ever.

Insiders recently revealed to RadarOnline that the Duke of Sussex feels sidelined by his wife.

“Harry is feeling more isolated than ever. Meghan starts her day before sunrise, throws herself into an endless workload, and won't hand things off. Her expectations are so demanding that it leaves everyone on edge,” an insider told the outlet.

The sources added that the youngest son of King Charles has been telling his pals “This isn't the life I thought I was choosing.”

This comes as Meghan is seemingly entirely consumed by her lifestyle brand As Ever, meanwhile Harry’s work revolves around veteran support and speaking engagements. “The tension really stems from Meghan wanting to manage nearly everything on her own. She doesn't include Harry the way she once did, aside from the occasional acknowledgment.”

“He feels pushed to the sidelines, and most evenings he's left with nothing to do while she's tied up on calls or dealing with brand matters,” the source noted.

Adding, “They once treated time together as sacred, but now Harry jokes that he practically has to book a slot with his wife. He makes light of it, but deep down it bothers him.”

On the other hand, sources claimed that Prince Harry has been asking Meghan Markle to take “a real break so they can spend quality time together.”

“He understands how much her business matters to her, but he feels their marriage is slipping into second place.”

While the Duke of Sussex hoped for independent and more family time with his family when he stepped down from his royal role in 2020, now he feels like “he's up against a business that never switches off.”

Harry, who has an estranged relationship with his dad King Charles and brother Prince Harry, is not living the “life he expected – and he's finding it hard to cope.”