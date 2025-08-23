Ed Sheeran grieves over the loss of £200,000 super car

Ed Sheeran reveals worst purchase decision of his life

Ed Sheeran has grieved the loss of a £200,000 Aston Martin.

Appearing for an interview on Barry Keoghan’s YouTube show GOAT Talk: Crowned by Culture to promote his upcoming eight album, he candidly admitted that a single wrong decision led to him giving up the car.

Recalling the incident, the singer began, "I was driving back from the studio and there's a country lane to get to my house, and I was driving down it and there was this big puddle.”

"I was like: 'I'll just drive slowly through this puddle.' I keep trying to start it, then I open my door and all this water comes in, and I left it on the road,” the Perfect singer continued.

Revealing the consequences of his decision, he told the host, "Someone picked it up and I haven't seen it since. It's the worst purchase I ever made.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer shared a hilarious anecdote of listening 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.

Sharing the Italy trip when he was listening to the album with his father, John Sheeran, he said, “I listened to that weirdly with my dad the other day.”

“I was topless with a beer in my hand, explaining to him how great ‘If I Can’t’ was because it’s not a full eight-bar chorus. It’s, like, six bars. I’m like, ‘This is genius,'” the Sapphire singer concluded.

Ed Sheeran’s eighth album, Play, is scheduled to be released on September 2, 2025.