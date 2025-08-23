Finn Wolfhard reveals he had panic attacks on 'Stranger Things' set

Finn Wolfhard recalls his personal struggle with anxiety

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the anxiety he encountered in early days of filming Stranger Things.

In a recent interview with Variety, he candidly admitted that he often worries about doing the 'wrong thing' on the set which caused anxiety.

Revealing that therapy sessions are helping him overcome anxiety, the IT actor began, "It's something that's worked for me."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actor admitted that he had initially overlooked his anxiety due to hectic schedule of filming the Stranger Things series.

"I can either try to bury that stuff and just do project after project, not think about it, or be able to ask myself these questions,” Wolfhard continued.

"I think about saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing in social situations, doing the wrong thing in my career, disappointing people," the 22-year-old actor added.

Revealing reason behind not raising his voice on sensitive topic on social media, he concluded, "I am active in my personal life and try not to be in public, but I also know how that sounds in the sense of 'Everyone has a platform' and 'I should be more...'"

For those unversed, Finn Wolfhard rose to fame playing Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, which he began filming at the age of 13 in 2016 and currently in its fifth and final season.

Stranger Thing's last season is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025.