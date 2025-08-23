 
Ellen DeGeneres shares rare glimpse into new England life with wife Portia

Ellen DeGeneres shared a playful video of Portia de Rossi riding horses in the English countryside, offering fans a glimpse into their dream life abroad

August 23, 2025

Ellen DeGeneres offered fans a rare look into her and wife Portia de Rossi’s idyllic life in rural England this week, highlighting the actress’s love of horses.

The former talk show host posted an Instagram video on Wednesday showing de Rossi gracefully riding her horse through lush pastures and into a nearby village. 

In regards to this, DeGeneres joked in the caption, “Portia’s living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village. Gosh I hope she comes home soon.” 

According to Page Six, the couple has been embracing their quieter lifestyle abroad, having moved to the English countryside last year. 

Their sprawling 43-acre farm estate in the Cotswolds features over 16,000 square feet of living space and stables for de Rossi’s horses.

However, they are reportedly preparing to sell the property after just one year, with the listing price set $10 million higher than what they paid following major renovations, as per the outlet. 

Moreover, DeGeneres previously shared that their decision to relocate was influenced by the U.S. political climate, saying they found more peace in the U.K. 

In this regard, she said of their new surroundings, “Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.” 

