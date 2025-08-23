Sophie Turner worried about future of new 'Harry Potter' cast

Sophie Turner on negative impact of social media in early career

Sophie Turner is worried about the mental health of the Harry Potter’s new cast members, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, due to the negative side of social media.

During an interview with Flaunt magazine, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed how social media toxicity has impacted the mental health of young age celebrities.

"I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug and say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near (social media),” she told the outlet.

She continued, "Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones - it's so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do.”

Recalling when Turner started her career at the age of 13 from the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, she said, "I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones.”

“I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust. It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions," she explained, revealing the impact of early fame.

Sharing her plans to launch her kids’ acting career, the Dark Phoenix actress concluded, "Oh God, they're not acting! Not until they're at least 25!"

For those unversed, Sophie Turner shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas, with whom she married from 2019 to 2023.