Taylor Swift quietly destroys Kanye West with four words

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' is perfect revenge on Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s newly announced album is said to be a nod against Kanye West.

Insiders told RadarOnline, “Taylor doesn’t waste moves,” adding, “If there’s an opportunity to reclaim a narrative, she’ll take it.”

This comes as Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl recently.

However, social media users claim that the title of the singer’s album links to West’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo. Additionally, both albums carry bold orange artwork.

Another source, who’s a long-time Swift friend added, “That VMA moment humiliated her. She’s not sitting around plotting revenge every day, but if she can subtly flip the script, she will,” referring to the infamous incident at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West stormed the stage during Swift's acceptance speech and interrupted her to say that Beyoncé should have won.

“Having her album pop up before his when people search that phrase is exactly the kind of poetic justice she enjoys,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that fans are convinced the title is aimed at Kanye West with an X (Formerly Twitter) user stating, “Taylor naming her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' to show up before Kanye’s 'The Life of Pablo' in search results… her mind!”

Notably, a music insider stated that Taylor Swift doesn’t need to “spell it out” adding, “The people who know, know. And Kanye definitely knows.”

The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3, 2025.