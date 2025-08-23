Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over jeans ad campaign

Sydney Sweeney has found an unlikely ally in comedian Matt Rife as backlash continues over her recent American Eagle jeans ad.

The Euphoria star sparked controversy last month after fronting a denim campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

Critics accused the ads, which played on the word “genes”, of echoing eugenics messaging, with some even labeling the campaign “Nazi propaganda.”

Others dismissed the outrage as overblown, calling the backlash “unhinged.”

According to Daily Mail, Rife, who has faced his own controversies in recent months, came to Sweeney’s defense on X, writing, “I keep seeing people mad at Sydney Sweeney for noooothing. She’s learning that the internet is full of absolute garbage losers who will twist anything you say into a c**y misinterpretation. People are awful.”*

Meanwhile, American Eagle later issued a statement standing by the actress, insisting the campaign was intended to spotlight its denim line.

The brand said, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” adding that 70 percent of responses to the ads have been positive.

Moreover, the backlash came at a rocky time for Sweeney, whose new film Americana recently underperformed at the box office.

Additionally, Rife, who previously courted criticism for a domestic violence joke in his Netflix special, also stirred debate after starring in a recent E.l.f. Cosmetics ad, which prompted the company to issue a public apology.

Despite the noise, Sweeney has remained focused on her growing career and defended her decision to embrace provocative campaigns, telling The Wall Street Journal this week, “Everything is a conversation with the audience. And yes, I’m very strategic.”