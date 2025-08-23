 
Khloé Kardashian reportedly steals spotlight at Olivia Pierson's birthday

Khloé Kardashian turned heads in a Cruella-inspired Moschino dress at Olivia Pierson’s birthday, nearly stealing the spotlight from the guest of honor

August 23, 2025

Khloé Kardashian nearly stole the spotlight from birthday girl Olivia Pierson on Friday as she shared glamorous outtakes from the influencer’s star-studded celebration.

The 41-year-old reality star wowed her 301 million Instagram followers in a white Moschino dress splashed with black Dalmatian-like spots, paired with striking red pumps, a look that quickly drew comparisons to Disney’s Cruella de Vil.

Khloé, who attended the intimate dinner alongside sister Kim Kardashian, best friend Malika Haqq, and Olivia’s close circle, received a flood of praise for both her daring outfit and her toned physique. 

Fans gushed over her look, with many highlighting her triceps and dubbing the ensemble one of her “best ever.”

Meanwhile, Olivia, dressed in a blush corset and skirt set with platinum blonde locks, was honored by Khloé in a heartfelt tribute, “You are truly one of the most incredible people and you deserve the most incredible life. Celebrating you is an honor. We all love you so much. HBD sweet @oliviapierson.”

According to Daily Mail, the celebration also drew familiar faces, including Natalie Halcro and the Haqq twins, but it was Khloé’s fashion moment that left fans buzzing online.

