Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale reveals rare phobia

Photo: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale weighs in on rare phobia

Gavin Rossdale might not be scared of much, but one classic Hitchcock thriller left him rattled for life.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the singing sensation opened about his rare phobia in his 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

“Alfred Hitchcock f***** me up. Birds, I have a problem with,” the 59-year-old began.

“I must’ve seen The Birds when I was very young and those flapping things. Honestly, I could take on a rabid dog. I got horses. I’m okay with animals, [except] a flapping little bird in a room.”

These days, though, the Bush frontman is too busy to dwell on phobias.

With the band’s new album, I Beat Loneliness, out now, Rossdale admitted that he has been focused on writing, performing, and soaking up family time with his kids Kingston and Zuma, whom he shares with Gwen Stefani, both of whom are diving headfirst into music.

“Kingston will play an amazing song. Zuma has begun recording. I’m not even the best singer in my house anymore,” Rossdale joked.

It’s not the first time the proud dad has bragged about his children’s talent.

Rossdale, who is also dad to daughter Daisy Lowe with Gwen, previously told Us Weekly that he makes a point of letting his kids find their own groove.

“I’m really careful not to push. I’m their dad, father, not friend,” he explained.

“When they discover music independently, that’s when it’s, like, I don’t want it to suck,” he concluded.