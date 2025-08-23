Charlie Puth hopeful for collaboration with Britney Spears

Photo: Charlie Puth recalls how Britney Spears inspired his childhood

Charlie Puth recently took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the exact moment Britney Spears' Toxic hit his ears for the first time.

The singing sensation recently sat down for a chat with Us Weekly while promoting his INKubator songwriting contest with BIC.

During this chat, Puth recalled listening to the iconic son while he was still in school.

“I was in sixth grade, and I was just like, ‘This is such a fascinating production with the strings layered with the fast-paced drums,’” the 33-year-old singer told the outlet.

“I didn’t really even understand music production back then, but I knew it sounded urgent.”

The hitmaker has long been vocal about his admiration for Spears.

Back in 2018, Puth reflected on her early hits during an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

“I remember trading Pokémon cards in 1999 and hearing ‘… Baby One More Time,’ but I didn’t really know how to process it in my little boy brain,” he said at the time.

“And when I heard ‘Oops! … I Did It Again,’ I was like, ‘This is a sexy woman singing a really good song.’ … It was just incredible at the time — and it still is incredible.”

Though Spears has said she’ll “never return to the music industry” after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, Puth confessed he would leap at the chance to collaborate with her.

“I think I would do a good job,” he teased before starting a new topic.