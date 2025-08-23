Sarah Jessica Parker recalls fighting to wear THAT hat in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals how she convinced 'And Just Like That' creator to feature THAT hat

Sarah Jessica Parker had to fight for the colossal "cloud hat" her character Carrie Bradshaw wore in And Just Like That… season 3 premiere.

The hat’s enormous size and style got Carrie compared to Strawberry Shortcake and became a thing on the internet.

Parker, 60, discussed the hat during a Q&A with Evan Ross Katz, hosted by Threads at il Buco al Mare in Amagansett, N.Y.

Parker reveal that she saw the hat while doing a fitting with the show's wardrobe team.

"I personally love hats on Carrie. I love it," the actress shared. "So the minute I saw that hat, I'm sure I said something similar to, 'How do I get that on my head? How do we convince Michael Patrick [King] it's necessary? And what scene can it go in that we can make a case in front of the court and we can say, 'No, Michael Patrick, this is not going to be distracting, this is going to be great?' "

"I loved it. I loved it," she gushed. "So I was just like, 'We've got to find a place for this.' "

Ultimately, King agreed to feature the hat. Parker noted that she wore him down.

"His eyes have adapted to large-scale things on heads now, so he’s pretty generous about how often they can appear," Sarah Jessica Parker said.