AITA for refusing to give my cousin-in-law my Taylor Swift ticket? What's behind the viral story?

Taylor Swift fans are eagerly waiting for her new album "The Life of a Showgirl"

August 23, 2025

Taylor Swift recently announced her highly anticipated upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl", set to release on October 3, 2025. 

Fans are eagerly awaiting the album, which promises to deliver an exciting blend of pop soundscapes and personal storytelling. 

Swift's online popularity has been soaring, with her album announcements and teasers generating significant buzz on social media.  

In the midst of this excitement, a line has been making rounds online: "AITA for refusing to give my cousin-in-law my Taylor Swift ticket?" 

This phrase originates from a three-year-old Reddit post on the "Am I The Asshole?" community, where a user shared a story about refusing to give their Taylor Swift concert ticket to their cousin-in-law. 

The user had waited over 5 hours in a Ticketmaster queue to secure tickets to Swift's Eras Tour and declined their cousin-in-law's request for the ticket. 

The situation escalated when the cousin-in-law publicly announced that the user had given them the ticket, sparking a debate among fans and Redditors.


