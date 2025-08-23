John Legend celebrates major career milestone with 'gratitude'

John Legend shares his excitement for THIS achievement

John Legend just gave a behind-the-scenes look while preparing for his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour.

For the unversed, the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter’s first studio album, Get Lifted, was released by Sony Urban Music, Columbia Records, and GOOD Music on December 28, 2004.

Now Legend is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album with a global tour, the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour, which will start on August 23, in Highland Park, Illinois, and its final show will be held on December 9, 2025 in Oakland, California.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the Oscar-winning singer said, “Get Lifted introduced me to the world, and now, 20 years later, I get to celebrate that milestone with the people who’ve been riding with me since day one and with new fans who’ve discovered the album along the way.”

“Revisiting these songs and sharing them live again has been incredibly special. It’s a moment of celebration and gratitude,” he admitted.

Legend went on to note that during the tour he is honouring “where it started while showing how far we've come” with shows that are “soulful, joyful and definitely a celebration.”

Notably, despite being away from his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children, the Minefields crooner is “so grateful for my career and this amazing journey I've been on.”

“I’m with my full band, and the energy is electric,” John Legend chimed.