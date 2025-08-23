Boycott draws 'Americana' star to issue big statement

Halsey urges fans to watch 'Americana'

Made on a $9 million budget, Americana bombed at the box office, drawing meagre $500,000 so far.



This comes after the film’s lead star, Sydney Sweeney, was under fire for her controversial American Eagle jeans ad.

However, her co-star Halsey, who portrayed Mandy Starr in the movie, has broken the silence as she urged fans to watch the film, despite some calls for a boycott because it starred Euphoria’s star.

"you should go see this movie. because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately," the Without Me singer penned in a since-deleted post.

"Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bull***," she added.

She continued, "He's an incredible artist who made a great film with a group of hardworking, talented people. If you love cinema, than you should know that cinema comes first [sic]. This is cinema."

Halsey further shared her thoughts, saying, "I do agree that our words are important in this climate."

She added, "I don't, however, think that it's fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for this film that is completely separate-from and unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take."

"If it's not clear who the actual people I'm standing up for are, I'm sorry look closer," Halsey concluded.

Meanwhile, Americana's logline read, "Mandy is a desperate woman fleeing a mysterious past who gets entangled in a violent struggle over a stolen Lakota Ghost Shirt with her abusive partner, a waitress with musical aspirations, and a Native American group seeking the artifact's return."