Sophie Turner reveals ‘personal' future plans

Sophie Turner opens up about life in the UK

Sophie Turner just opened up about the one decision she is sure of and that, she won’t be leaving the UK, ever.

The 29-year-old actress lived in the US while she was married to pop star Joe Jonas, but she returned home to England after their split and she doesn't intend to leave her home now.

Sophie, who has daughters Willa and Delphine, with Joe - told Flaunt: "I just feel so at home here; I never want to move again."

The Game of Thrones star also loves the fact that she’s surrounded by her family and friends once again, saying:

"Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them. I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them."

Further on in the interview, Sophie also talked about her upcoming thriller movie, Trust, in which she portrays an actress hiding in a remote cabin due to a scandal.

"I feel lucky to have worked on something that comments on so much that I have been personally affected by,” she mentioned.

The Joan talent has been rather vocal about how filming the upcoming movie has been a great experience for her and how it has helped her evolve.

As she spoke of leaning into motherhood and how it impacted Trust, Sophie told the outlet, "Being a mother has affected me more than I can ever say. I can now bring so much of that into my work and into this film too."