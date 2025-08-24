Lily Collins' father-in-law Malcolm McDowell shares his true thoughts on 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins' father-in-law says he isn't a fan of 'Emily in Paris'

Malcolm McDowell, the father-in-law of Lily Collins, has shared his true feelings about her Netflix show Emily in Paris.

The actress is famously known for her role of Emily in the Netflix series.

However, Collins’ father-in-law, who’s dad of her husband Charlie McDowell, told People Magazine, “To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that.”

“But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses,” he continued.

Still, McDowell went on to gush over Collins, saying her aura is “so beautiful.”

“She has such a beautiful quality,” he noted. “As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma.”

This comes as Malcolm McDowell is making headlines with his role in Et Tu. On the other hand, the new season of Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris is scheduled to release on December 18, 2025.