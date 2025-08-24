Jason Isaacs reveals his kids' shocking reaction to Emmy nomination

Jason Isaacs' kids not impressed by his Emmy nomination?

Jason Isaacs has opened up about how his children reacted to his first-ever Emmy nomination.

The actor received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the season 3 of The White Lotus.

During his conversation with People Magazine, Jason, who shares two daughters with wife Emma Hewitt, revealed that his daughters were “not even mildly” impressed by his nomination.

He said, “"I'm [currently] shooting in Dublin, and I went to Montreal for a couple of days to put my daughter's shelves up and put pictures up and blinds and take her shopping and get furniture for [her] apartment. That's all she cares about — and that's all she should care about with your parents.”

Adding, “They're not remotely impressed by what I do for a living.”

Jason went on to add, “I don't mean that it's not incredibly flattering and lovely.”

“I just know that I've been doing this job for a very, very long time, and very rarely do you get this kind of attention,” the actor noted.

Praising the White Lotus creator, Jason said, “Mike White creates these three-dimensional, surprising human beings that behave in the kind of jagged and particular ways they do, and asks of all the actors to go to places they don't normally go.”

“I felt like I won an award just getting the part and getting to do it and getting to stretch all those muscles and have all those challenges,” Jason Isaacs said.