'Emily in Paris' filming resumes after assistant director's death on-set

'Emily in Paris' filming resumes in Italy after on-set tragedy

Production on season five of Emily in Paris has resumed days after the sudden death of the show's assistant director, Diego Borella.

The Italian assistant director, 51, tragically passed away on Thursday following a medical emergency while filming at the historic Hotel Danieli in Venice.

Paramount Television Studios confirmed his demise in a statement to Variety. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Despite the loss, filming resumed over the weekend, with lead star Lily Collins spotted shooting a gondola scene on Saturday in Venice.

The actress, 36, was joined by co-stars Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini, and Paul Forman. However, the cast and crew are said to be honouring Borella’s memory on set.