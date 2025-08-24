After Prince Andrew another royal stands to get exposed

Prince Andrew’s unofficial biographer makes a promise ‘warts and all’

Prince Andrew’s unofficial biographer has just dropped the biggest bombshell following the release of his book biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Historian and author Andrew Lownie spoke to The Mail on Sunday about this.

“I've put in all the FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] for a Prince Philip book already,” he admitted.

“Warts and all” he even went as far as to warn at the end of his chat.

But Mr Lownie didn’t end there and also said, “I'm told a great deal of time after his death was spent by those in his employment burning all his papers, but I'm working very hard to get what I can.”

A question was also presented in his chat, one where he asked, “why they kept it classified for 100 years, I don't know. I've got it. It shows his recommendations for the Royal Navy, and it's now at last declassified and available.”

After all, “Times are changing, they do need to start declassifying more and more records for the royals.”

And “people expect more transparency from the monarchy now,” the expert added in his concluding remarks.