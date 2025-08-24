Grammy winner Laufey spills secret to award-winning songs

Grammy star Laufey talks about being more than a Jazz musician

Laufey just insisted she is more than a Jazz icon.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who released her third album, A Matter of Time, and is often labelled as a "Gen Z jazz icon," prefers not to stay confined to one genre.

She told Vogue.co.uk: “My music is a derivative of Jazz. I am a Jazz singer and I love Jazz music, but I wouldn’t say I’m the face of current Jazz.”

“My music is a mishmash of Jazz and classical and bossanova and pop. I don’t know what it is. I don’t like putting myself in a box, even if it is a Jazz box. And there’s so many amazing artists – like Samara Joy – who are really incredible and actually meaning the thing,” the From The Start hitmaker added.

Additionally, Laufey mentioned that she has never "believed in myself more than I do now" and is proud that she creates art true to herself.

“Everyone tells you as a kid, the things that make you weird are the things that are going to make you stand out,” she said, adding, “It is so cool how I’ve stuck to my guns and created a career out of it.”

“I’ve never believed in myself more than I do now, which is a really beautiful place to be when you’re working on your art,” the Lovesick talent stated.

Laufey worked on her album at the late Jimi Hendrix's famed Electric Lady Studios in New York, and it proved critical in the shaping of her work.

"It almost changed the course of my album when I worked there,” she mentioned before concluding, “The music I was making there felt so honest to my artistry in a time where I was really wondering where to sail the ship.”