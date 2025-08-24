Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans shocked with 'TSITP' response

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce clueless about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Travis Kelce has left Taylor Swift fans disappointed.

As the NFL star failed to recognize the viral The Summer I Turned Pretty trend despite Swift's music playing the central role in the show, fans are left shcoked.

In the viral TikTok video Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates were recently asked if they were “Team Conrad” or “Team Jeremiah,” referencing the two leading love interests in the Prime Video series.

While some players were familiar with the Cousins Beach drama, Kelce appeared completely clueless. "What?" he shouted in confusion.

His reaction sparked a response from fans, who expected Travis Kelce to be at least aware of the show because of Taylor Swift.

Another added, "TRAVIS. I KNOW YOU BETTER."

"I know for a fact Travis knows. Taylors songs are all over the show," the third user noted.

However, the fourth comment read, "Travis don't do this to us. Tay Tay carries this show."

It is worth mentioning that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is premiering on Prime Video with each episode being released on every Wednesday.