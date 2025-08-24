Tony Hale makes shocking revelation about 'Toy Story 4'

Tony Hale thought he would be replaced in 'Toy Story 4'

Tony Hale has made a shocking revelation about Toy Story 4.

Ahead of Toy Story 5, Hale revealed that he wasn’t sure he would be in Toy Story 4.

As per the actor and comedian, he thought that he’d be replaced by someone until the trailer was released.

Speaking with People Magazine, Hale shared, “It wasn't until I heard my voice on the Toy Story 4 trailer that I actually thought I was still in it. It wasn’t until then.”

“The whole time I was like, ‘They're going to cut me. They're going to replace me with some huge star,’” Hale noted.

However, Tony Hale went on to express his love for the fork-spoon he portrays.

He said, “When you were playing in a world of Forky from Toy Story, it means just the power of simplicity. That's why children's books are so popular. I mean, sometimes adults gravitate to children's books because of the simplicity.”

“What I loved is [Forky] was the first toy that was made by a kid. So talk about simplicity. I mean, it was like a spork and some pipe cleaner arms, some popsicle feet,” Hale shared.

Adding, “He just had this kind of wide-eyed simplicity and newness to him that was just so beautiful.”

Now, the actor has recorded his scenes for Toy Story 5, which is set to release in June 2026.