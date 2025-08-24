Doja Cat shares her honest experience of working with Jack Antonoff

Doja Cat drops bombshell about Jack Antonoff: 'That’s new in my life'

Doja Cat recently got candid and opened up about working with Jack Antonoff.

For the unversed, the 29-year-old American rapper and singer announced the release date of her forthcoming album Vie, which has included the ’80s-inspired lead single titled Jealous Type.

In a talk with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Cat talked about how she feels while collaborating with erstwhile member of the pop rock band fun. and the pianist of Steel Train, Antonoff.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, “I’m working with Jack Antonoff and working with a person that’s new in my life.”

“And so it’s the grappling with talking about something personal and creating something fresh, and then getting to know someone new, and then all of these things fell together really naturally," she added.

Previously, the Been Like This songstress revealed her upcoming album would be “pop-driven” version of her previous LP Scarlet, shedding light on how the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer inspired her throughout their journey of making this album.

“He’s just been such a wonderful person to work with. But yeah, I think it’s just been nice to play. I really played through the whole thing … I think what I wanted to do was play with my voice in ways that are a little bit less unconventional. And so, I’m shrieking a little bit on this album, and that’s been a lot of fun,” Doja Cat noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Candy crooner’s new album, Vie, will be released on September 26, 2025.