'Stubborn' Hulk Hogan pleaded with daughter Brooke on his deathbed for THIS

Hulk Hogan's last big move for daughter Brooke revealed

Hulk Hogan reportedly apologised to his daughter Brooke Hogan over their ugly family rift when he was on a deathbed.

According to Radar Online, the late American professional wrestler and media personality fixed his relationship with his estranged daughter Brooke, who is a TV personality and singer by profession, after years of their distorted family dynamics.

The source told the same outlet that Brooke, who is a mother of fraternal twins named Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, whom she shares with her partner, Steven Oleksy, managed to meet her legendary father just a few days before he succumbed to cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025 at the age of 71.

"It was a tearful conversation, albeit a short one. Brooke told her dad how much she loved him, how much she missed him. Hulk said he loved her, and he was sorry,” the insider revealed.

“That was huge for Brooke to hear. Everyone knew how stubborn Hulk could be, but his fading health obviously softened him up. He knew he was dying and begged her forgiveness,” they stated.

Notably, five days after the tragic passing of the WrestleMania star, Brooke took to her Instagram and scribbled a lengthy message to clear the ambiguities regarding their relationship.

The 37-year-old admitted she stayed away from her father in order “to protect my heart,” claiming, "My father and I never 'fought.' It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand."

She felt Hogan maintain a distance from her because he was going through numerous health woes and did not feel like taking her support.

It is pertinent to mention that Hulk Hogan underwent 25 surgeries in total in the past decade. He had 10 back operations, including some procedures on both shoulders and hip and knee replacements.