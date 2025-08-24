'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'big risk' in movie

'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'creative risk' of making crime thriller

Ron Howard took a big risk taking on crime thriller Eden.

The Oscar-winning director was way out of his comfort zone. Howard is known for his biographical dramas like Apollo 13 (1995), Frost/Nixon (2008), and A Beautiful Mind (2001).

But Eden was inspired by a real story and the director thought of making it 15 years ago during a vacation to the Galápagos Islands.

"This movie was a big creative risk," he told Page Six at a Cinema Society screening. "It was outside my comfort zone."

He noted that most of his movies are "celebratory," while this Eden is a "cautionary tale."

"It’s a true crime thriller and I’m so proud of it," he said.

The film stars Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Bruhl in lead roles. The story follows the group who are European expats who settle on Floreana, part of the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador.

Soon, a race for power begins and they become the biggest danger for each other.

Recalling how he got the inspiration for the film, Howard said, "We went to the Museum of the Galápagos, and one entire room was dedicated to this true crime thriller, and the story was so fascinating."

"I started reading everything that I could; it’s all we talked about at dinner. I was so intrigued by it. I literally started thumbing out a movie outline on my BlackBerry," he shared.

Ron Howard's Eden is now in cinemas.