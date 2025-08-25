 
Kylie Jenner shares surprising update on dog Norman

Kylie Jenner revealed what’s going on with Norman

August 25, 2025

Kylie Jenner revealed a sweet update on her furry family member, Norman.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account earlier this weekend to mark her longtime furry companions' birthday.

She candidly posted nostalgic images of Norman throughout the years on her Stories.

For the unversed, the Kylie Cosmetics founder adopted her beloved pet during her teenage years.

In the Stories, she first posted a picture of Norman lounging on a sofa with pillows. Kylie wrote over the picture, "My Norman is 12."

The other picture featured a much younger Kylie carrying the grey pup in her arms. In the snap, she can be seen donning Christmas pajamas.

She captioned one photo, revealing the age she adopted Norman, "I was 17 when I got him."

Back in 2019, when Kylie adopted a chihuahua, dachshund mix, named Wesley, fans got worried whether something had happened to Norman.

Shutting down the speculations, Kylie replied to a fan query about her grey dog's whereabouts, she said, "What makes u think anything happened to my Norman? I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still."

Kylie first time introduced her fans to Norman back in 2014 when it was a tiny pup.

