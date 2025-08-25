Kevin Jonas makes rare solo performance at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas goes solo onstage for first time in over a decade

Kevin Jonas threw in a surprise solo performance at a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

The musician, 37, debuted a new song Changing during the band's tour stop in Boston on Saturday.

“I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” Kevin told the crowd as he appeared onstage with a guitar in hand, per a fan-captured video posted to X.

The music to the intro of the song then played and the eldest Jonas brother started singing the lyrics to the new track as the crowd cheered.

Details on the song’s release or future plans remain under wraps. However, Kevin is the only member of the Jonas Brothers who has yet to release a solo track throughout the trio’s career.

The performance marked Kevin’s first solo appearance since 2010, when he performed Scandinavia on the first season of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel series JONAS.

Kevin’s brother Joe Jonas, 36, released his first solo track Say No More and subsequent debut solo album Fastlife in 2011. Meanwhile, brother Nick Jonas, 32, released his debut solo song Jealous in 2014.