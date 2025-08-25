 
Geo News

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher makes major weight loss progress

Christopher Schwarzenegger is the youngest child of 'Terminator' star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Christopher Schwarzeneggers massive weight loss captured online
Christopher Schwarzenegger's massive weight loss captured online

Christopher Schwarzenegger's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt just revealed his dramatic weight loss progress.

In a photo posted to her social media, the youngest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver could be seen with a slimmer appearance on a boat.

Christopher, 27, was dressed in a white shirt and pink shorts for the breezy getaway.

Katherine also shared photos of other family members, including mom Maria, 69, her uncle Anthony Shriver, husband Chris Pratt,  and what appeared to be the couple's children.

The Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council previously spoke about his weight loss journey this past May, calling his transformation a long process spanning over five years.

“It was a big process,” Christopher explained at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles. “I started in 2019, when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip… and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing everyday activities.”

Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Chris Martin fires hilarious jab at Astronomer CEO again
Chris Martin fires hilarious jab at Astronomer CEO again
Sophie Turner feels 'lucky' for role she played in new movie
Sophie Turner feels 'lucky' for role she played in new movie
Kevin Jonas makes rare solo performance at Jonas Brothers concert
Kevin Jonas makes rare solo performance at Jonas Brothers concert
Charlie Puth remembers 'exciting' school memory
Charlie Puth remembers 'exciting' school memory
Kylie Jenner shares surprising update on dog Norman
Kylie Jenner shares surprising update on dog Norman
'Harry Potter' star sounds off on his old military movie
'Harry Potter' star sounds off on his old military movie
Austin Butler drops shocking reason for not playing James Bond video
Austin Butler drops shocking reason for not playing James Bond