Travis Kelce's dad makes sweet remark about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023

August 25, 2025

Travis Kelce's dad pinpoints NFL star's cause of happiness

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, is certain Taylor Swift is playing an undeniable role in his son's happiness.

Ed, 74, was at the premiere of The Kingdom in Kansas City on Sunday when he caught up with the press about his son's famed romance.

During the exchange, Ed admitted that the Grammy winner, 35, was the source of happiness in his youngest son's life.

"Taylor. There's no question about it," Ed told People Magazine when asked to spell out the cause of Travis' happiness.

Ed also shared he was in awe seeing his son and the pop star's first-ever appearance on son Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

"I think it was awesome," he told the magazine. "It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

Ed also reflected on the Kansas City Chiefs star's accomplishments over the years beyond family life, friendships, and love life.

"I think his continued work ethic is something that really makes you happy. That, combined with the efforts that he puts forth for those less fortunate, for the underserved communities. I think it's a combination of those things," he added. 

Travis and Swift, both 35, began dating in 2023 but confirmed their romance only in October of that year.

