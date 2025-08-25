Travis Kelce's mom reacts to Taylor Swift's appearance on son's podcast

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, gave a sweet reaction to her son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, appearance on the New Heights podcast.

In a recent chat with People at the red carpet premiere for ESPN’s The Kingdom docuseries on Sunday, August 24, the mother of the NFL star revealed that she watched her son's podcast episode featuring the popstar.

“I did watch the podcast … and I think it was just really, really eventful,” she noted of the August 13 episode of the show.

During the podcast, Taylor also announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast,” Donna remarked.

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, also had a say on the podcast episode that broke the record of views by more than 20 million, surpassing Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce’s episode as the most-viewed New Heights episode ever.

“Oh, it was good. It was awesome," Ed said at Sunday’s The Kingdom premiere.

"They’re two people obviously very much in love,” he added.

In a recent interview of Travis with GQ, he talked about the similarities between his girlfriend and his mom

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room, Travis said, added that both women have an “ability to show love and support no matter what.”

"I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," The quarterback added.