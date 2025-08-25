 
Lily Collins' father-in-law reveals why he isn't fan of her show 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins is currently busy filming the fifth season of Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris'

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 25, 2025

Malcolm McDowell gives honest opinion about Lily Collins show Emily in Paris
Lily Collins' father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, admitted that he doesn't like her Netflix show, Emily in Paris.

The 82-year-old actor shared his brutally honest opinion about Lily's hit show while speaking to People magazine on Saturday, August 23.

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” said Malcolm.

 “But I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses," he added.

Later in the interview, the Gangster No. 1 alum praised his daughter-in-law's onscreen presence.

“As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma,” said Malcolm.

For those unversed, Lily tied the knot with Malcolm's son, director Charlie McDowell, on September 4, 2021.

The couple welcomed their first children via surrogate in January.

Lily is currently busy filming the fifth installment of Emily in Paris. The upcoming season will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025.

Recently, the series' cast suffered a tragedy when assistant director Diego Borella passed away after collapsing on set from a heart attack.

