Sophie Turner hits back at backlash over infamous ‘Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner breaks silence on controversial 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner has finally opened up about filming the most controversial scene in HBO series, Game of Thrones.

In a new interview with Flaunt, the 29-year-old actress defended filming a r*pe scene at a young age.

For those unversed, Sophie’s character, Sansa Stark, was r*ped on her wedding night by her husband (played by Iwan Rheon).

The Harrowing scene stirred up plenty of controversy, but the actress still believes the show was “actually doing a lot of justice to women.”

“When I was younger, I think there was a scene in season one or two where my character narrowly escapes a r*pe,” said Sophie. “I didn’t fully understand it…I was trying to figure it out in my young little head.”

Joe Jonas’s ex-wife further said, “I did feel and still do that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like ‘Oh god, you can’t show that kind of thing’ and I understand it can be triggering. I totally understand that point of view.”

“But I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years, the patriarchy, being treated as objects, and being constantly sexually assaulted,” explained Sophie.

The actress continued, “I think if Game of Thrones came out today, we’d definitely put some trigger warnings on there. But I’m really proud to have been a part of Game of Thrones where they didn’t shy away from showing atrocities that happened to women back then.”

“I feel proud to have been part of the conversation,” added Sophie.

For those unversed, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on May 19, 2019.