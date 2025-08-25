Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari marriage 'fake distraction'

Britney Spears reflects on 'hardest years' of her life

Britney Spears has made some surprising confessions recently.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a nude snap alongside an emotional note in the caption.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got divorced in 2024

Spears opened up about the pain of being separated from her children, writing, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years …”

“I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it …,” she added.

Spears continued, “well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there….”

She went on to write, “Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from…”

“My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all,” Spears concluded.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in 2022 and divorced in 2024. Notably, the Toxic singer is mother of two adult sons whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.