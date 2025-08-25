Chiefs owner shares unique peek into Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship

Chiefs owner recalls Taylor Swift’s first game of Travis Kelce

Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, has recently offered a sneak-peek into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

While appearing at the premiere of an ESPN documentary about the NFL team, he candidly discussed with People about Swift’s unique experience of watching Kelce’s game, which is also the part of the series.

“Fun … little peek into Travis' relationship with Taylor,” the CEO began by saying. "There were definitely some elements of that where there were some new things that we learned.”

Referring to the first Kansas City Chief that she attended on September 23, 2023, Hunt said, "We all lived the experience of having her join the Chief's Kingdom a couple of years ago, and hearing the recounting of her coming to that first game, really from her perspective, I thought was really unique."

The Kansas City Chief docuseries, The Kingdom, has six episodes and began its release on August 14, 2025.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Swift revealed that in the initial stage of dating, she had a lack of knowledge about football and asked silly questions related to it.

“[Travis] didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on the field at the same time,” she noted.

Before concluding, the 14-times Grammy winner admitted that she 'fell in love' with football and now 'obsessed' with games.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years.