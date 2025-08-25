Tom Hiddleston recalls his unique experience from 'The Life of Chuck'

Tom Hiddleston opens up about filming The Life of Chuck

Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his unique experience from The Life of Chuck.

In a recent interview with HeyUGuys, the Loki actor candidly shared what he has learnt from the movie.

Referring to the story of the movie, he said, "Certainly for me, there's something in the film that invites people to connect to it personally in whichever ... in whatever they feel and whatever they see in the film. And that's really unique as a piece of art.”

The movie revolves around a mild-mannered accountant, Charles Chuck Krantz, who faces the end of his life and world simultaneously, exploring themes of philosophical concept, beauty in ordinary moments, and morality.

Sharing the efforts of the director, Mike Flanagan, Hiddleston continued, "(He) has poured his heart and soul into this and his invitation to us was to do the same, to pour our hearts and souls into it. Because, yes, it's about Chuck's life, but really, it's about all of our lives."

"It's really about cherishing the connections we have with the people we love and the joy we share with those people, and how that accumulates to become the courage you need - and the meaning you crave - when it feels as if the world is falling apart, because that's inevitable on the path of life,” he noted.

Before concluding, 44-year-old actor shared, "We all encounter those destabilising experiences of loss and grief and struggle. And what sustains you through those times is love and connection."

The Life of Chuck was released on June 5, 2025.