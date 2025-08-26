Patrick Wilson against the TV show on 'The Conjuring'?

Patrick Wilson gets honest about 'The Conjuring' series

Two years ago, HBO Max announced it would expand the The Conjuring franchise by making a series.



Cut to now, it's unclear in what stage the show is in, not to mention, Patrick Wilson, the horror series' lead star, is seemingly surprised by the talks of it.

“For 13 years, there’s been The Conjuring series, which is, even though we didn’t direct them or create them or produce them, they’re our babies,” he said.

Sharing his surprising reaction, he continued, “I don’t know what a Conjuring series is without Ed and Lorraine. So I don’t know what that means, so I can’t even process that. Spinoffs? Hey man, go crazy. You can do 17 Annabelles for all I care."

"And I don’t mean that flippantly. I just don’t know what that would mean. So I can’t … This is the end of the line because that’s what it is," the actor told Comic Book.

"It’s so hard to look past this. I know that in real life, sure, Lorraine lived until she was like 90, Ed was in 70s, so yeah, we are not those ages, but for this series, Last Rites, here we go. This is it," he noted.

Similarly, his co-star Vera Farmiga apparently did not even know a series on the franchise is said to be in the works.

“What are you talking about? What TV show? Someone please let me in on what’s going on. What are you talking about? … There’s no TV show," she said.

In the meantime, Patrick, who played Ed Warren, and Vera, who essayed Lorraine Warren, are set to bid farewell to the franchise with their upcoming last outing in The Conjuring: The Last Rites, which will bow out in cinemas on Sept 5.