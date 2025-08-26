'American Idol' judges set to return for 24th season

'American Idol' season 24 will go on air with past judges

American Idol is set to return for season 24 with its three-judge panel, which includes Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood.



Though the Remind Me singer made her debut in season 23 after replacing Katy Perry, her co-panelist had been attached to the reality show since season 16 in 2018.

“American Idol” has ranked as a top unscripted series during its eight seasons on ABC, ending on a high note with last season’s finale ranking No. 1 on the night, No. 1 for the week in primetime, and earning the best Total Viewer audience in two years," the press release read.

"The series continues to dominate on social media as the No. 1 Most Social Reality Series across TV so far in 2025, collecting 1.65-plus billion social video views this year," it added.

Notably, there is no mention of who will host the show, which otherwise had been helmed by Ryan Seacrest since its inception in 2002.

“Idol Across America” auditions start Tuesday with a “First 900” VIP event before moving to Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and all across the South," the description read.

"The auditions will hit all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., ending on Sept. 22 with Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming, before a nationwide open call on Sept. 24," the message noted.

American Idol will air on ABC and Hulu in 2026.