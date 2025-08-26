 
Kevin Jonas's solo debut leaves wife Danielle in tears

The Jonas Brothers performed an original solo song for the first time in 14 years

August 26, 2025

Kevin Jonas recently hit a new career milestone and wife Danielle Jonas could not stop gushing over him.

The Jonas Brothers member made his debut solo performance on August 23 during the Greetings From Your Hometown tour stop in Boston.

On August 24, Danielle took to her Instagram account to express her emotions for her husband's big achievement as it took him 14 years to take over stage without his bandmates.

“Last night was a moment I will never forget,” Danielle wrote.

“Hearing you sing your own song and watching your voice fill the stadium brought me to tears," she praised.

"I am beyond proud of you @kevinjonas and so grateful that everyone else finally got to hear the voice I’ve loved for so long," the mom of two added.

Kevin performed the unreleased original song titled Changing at Fenway Park.

After Kevin's first-ever solo performance he got emotional as the crowd cheered on him by calling his name as per fan shared videos on social media.

For the unversed, Kevin welcomed daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, with Danielle.

