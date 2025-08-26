Taylor Swift inspires 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten to reclaim her music

Rachel Platten announces 'Rachel's Versions' inspired by Taylor Swift

Rachel Platten has made a surprising announcement.

The Fight Song hitmaker is following in Taylor Swift’s lead and looking to take ownership of her music.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Platten announced Fight Song (Rachel’s Version) including her other famous tracks from 2016 album Wildfire.

In the caption, Platten wrote, “I’m proud to announce that on 9/26, I’m releasing a new album with my own, “Rachel’s Versions,” of Fight Song, Stand By You and other songs from my album Wildfire.”

“Fight Song (Rachel’s Version), will also include some live songs and a surprise from the vault,” she went on to write.

Platten also continued, “I had no idea when I wrote these songs in moments of vulnerability that they would go on to change my life. For a decade, they’ve lived out in the world, carrying their own weight. They’ve been parts of your moments of strength, doubt, and connection.”

Adding, “Now, as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Fight Song, I’ve gone back to some of my originals, not to change them, but to reclaim them.”

“This is about more than just new versions of old songs; the new Rachel’s Versions are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I’ve gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my own masters.”

Platten also expressed her gratitude to Taylor Swift, who recorded her iconic Taylor’s Versions of albums, bringing attention to the importance of artists owning their masters, saying, “I’m grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures.”

“Thank you to the immensely talented original producer of Wildfire, @JonLevine, for joining me again to re-record these songs.”

“And most importantly, thank you to all of you, who have stood by me over these years. I can’t wait for you to hear them again—this time, fully, completely, and unapologetically mine,” Rachel Platten concluded.