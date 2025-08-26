Lil Nas X's father defends singer following his arrest

Lil Nas X's father breaks silence on singer's arrest

Lil Nas X's father has come out in support of his son a day after the singer pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

Speaking to TMZ, Robert Stafford said that Lil is "very remorseful for what happened" when he was arrested.

For those unversed, the Industry Baby rapper was arrested by cops on August 21 for walking n*ked along Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles.

“He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” Lil's father said on Monday. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Robert further told the outlet that the 26-year-old hitmaker is "in good spirits" as he waits for verdicts on his four felony charges.

“He’s doing great mentally. We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits,” said Lil's dad. “He’s gonna be great.”

As per People magazine, a criminal complaint notes that Lil “did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury upon three different police officers, and should have known that said person was a peace officer then and there engaged in the performance of duty.”

The complaint notes that Lil, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, “did unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent a fourth officer from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Old Town Road musician pleaded not guilty in court on August 25 to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

On Monday, Lil was arraigned in a LA courthouse and his bail was set at $75,000.