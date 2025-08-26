Devon Walker says goodbye to 'toxic as hell' show 'SNL'

Devon Walker quits 'SNL' after three season

Devon Walker left his fans in shock on Monday after announcing his departure from Saturday Night Live.

The 34-year-old comedian shared the surprising news on August 25 via social media. In the Instagram post, Devon reflected on his journey on the NBC sketch comedy show and admitted that "sometimes it was toxic as hell."

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” he began the lengthy note. “Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is it when you sign up.”

Devon shared on her Instagram on Monday night

He further penned, “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f–ked up lil family.”

"More than anything, I’m just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. N----- really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 rock! It’s a beautiful thing. Also I look caked up in that picture and I feel like it’s important for people to know what I got going on,” continued Devon.

Concluding the note, the Texas native added, “Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today.”

For those unversed, Devon first joined SNL as a featured player in 2022. Later, the comedian was promoted to the main cast.