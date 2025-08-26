Jennifer Lopez shares emotional moment with Emme amid career challenges

Jennifer Lopez spends time with children amid career setbacks

Jennfier Lopez has been spending some quality time with her children.

Amid reports suggesting that the actress and singer is in a "panic mode" due to recent career setbacks, Lopez shared a heartfelt moment with Emme.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday after concluding her 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe and the Middle East, Lopez posted a photo with Emme.

In the caption she wrote, “I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year.”

Adding, “Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!”

This comes after insiders revealed that Jennifer Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is in a “panic mode” due to major career setbacks.

The songstress’ documentary This Is Me... Now failed to impress fans and she was dropped by her music label BMG.

Additionally, her ninth studio album, which was released last year.