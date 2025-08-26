'The Waterfront' creator responds after Netflix cancels crime drama

Netflix cancels crime drama 'The Waterfront' after season one

Netflix has officially announced that the crime drama The Waterfront will not be renewed for next season.

This surprising decision comes just two months after the release of the series' first installment.

The Waterfront creator, Kevin Williamson, was the first to confirm the cancellation of the show on social media.

“A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront. While I’m sad the Buckley’s won’t be back for a season 2," Kevin wrote on Instagram, as per What's On Netflix.

"I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1. I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show both in NC and LA," he continued, "You were all amazing."

"Thank you to my partners at Universal TV. And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you," added Kevin.

The Waterfront was released on Netflix on June 19. Despite its strong storyline and talented cast, the crime drama failed to find a large enough audience to justify a renewal.