 
Geo News

'The Waterfront' creator responds after Netflix cancels crime drama

"The Waterfront" was released on Netflix on June 19, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 26, 2025

Netflix cancels crime drama 'The Waterfront' after season one

Netflix has officially announced that the crime drama The Waterfront will not be renewed for next season.

This surprising decision comes just two months after the release of the series' first installment.

The Waterfront creator, Kevin Williamson, was the first to confirm the cancellation of the show on social media.

“A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront. While I’m sad the Buckley’s won’t be back for a season 2," Kevin wrote on Instagram, as per What's On Netflix.

"I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1. I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show both in NC and LA," he continued, "You were all amazing."

"Thank you to my partners at Universal TV. And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you," added Kevin.

The Waterfront was released on Netflix on June 19. Despite its strong storyline and talented cast, the crime drama failed to find a large enough audience to justify a renewal.

Nelly Furtado goes viral for outfit that trolled her body critics video
Nelly Furtado goes viral for outfit that trolled her body critics
Devon Walker says goodbye to 'toxic as hell' show 'SNL'
Devon Walker says goodbye to 'toxic as hell' show 'SNL'
Snoop Dogg recalls being ‘forced' into role he ‘never asked for' with his grandkids
Snoop Dogg recalls being ‘forced' into role he ‘never asked for' with his grandkids
Lil Nas X's father defends singer following his arrest
Lil Nas X's father defends singer following his arrest
Margot Robbie's baby boy makes surprise cameo during interview
Margot Robbie's baby boy makes surprise cameo during interview
Renee Graziano steps out on red carpet after major transformation
Renee Graziano steps out on red carpet after major transformation
Olivia Jade reveals how she deals with 'uncomfortable changes' after Jacob Elordi split
Olivia Jade reveals how she deals with 'uncomfortable changes' after Jacob Elordi split
Benny Blanco's Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena's Cabo trip
Benny Blanco's Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena's Cabo trip