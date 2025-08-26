Austin Butler reveals exciting experience of 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler shares rare update of filming 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler has opened up about his filming experience of Caught Stealing.

In an interview with Variety, the Hollywood actor candidly shared that he spent a night on the set to prepare for his role in the crime thriller movie.

Recalling the intense approach for the movie, he said, "For one night, I had the whole apartment to myself. I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food in there.”

“It made me feel like I really lived there. I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear," the Dune: Part 2 actor continued.

Sharing challenges that he faced, Butler told the outlet, "There are many things that conspire against you when you're making a movie. You've got the lights and the camera.”

“And the set doesn't have a ceiling, because they've got to light it from above. It's tempting to look around and break the illusion. So the more I can do to trick myself, the more important it is,” the 34-year-old actor added.

Referring to his experience of playing on-screen character Honk Thompson, he concluded, "Playing a character that feels more like myself left me with nowhere to hide and made me feel vulnerable."

The story revolves around a displaced ex-baseball player, Honk Thompson, as he becomes accidentally involved in the criminal underworld of 1990's New York City.

Caught Stealing is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 28, 2025.