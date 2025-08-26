'Twilight Saga' actor makes shocking confession about movie's right

 
'Twilight Saga' actor makes shocking confession about movie's rights

'Twilight Saga' consists of a total five movies, adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s book series

Marium Haroon
August 26, 2025

'Twilight Saga' actor reveals surprising behind the scene of movie

Twilight Saga actor, Jackson Rathbone, has recently dished on that movie franchises nearly ended up in different hands.

During an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the Hollywood actor discussed that the movie was initially owned by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison.

Referring to Stephenie Meyer’s adapted movie, he said, “This IP… the book was passed around. Paramount passed on it. Big studios passed on it."

“I heard the story and this is true — Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, actually bought the rights to it and owned it for like a hot minute until they realized they couldn’t figure it out either,” the 40-year-old added.

Rathbone played the role of Jasper Hale, a member of the Cullens family and husband of Alice’s husband, in the Twilight franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart.

Twilight Saga actor makes shocking confession about movies right

Referring to his on-screen character, he told the host, “I actually would really love to see Jasper’s story be told, and it would be one of those things where they have the technology, they can de-age me — it’d be sweet. But, I’m also open to passing the torch.”

Sharing his experience of filming, the Big Stan actor concluded, “It’s a story, to me, about redemption. It’s a story, to me, about forgiveness. And it’s a story, to me, about learning to love yourself through the eyes of others, and it’s a beautiful experience.”

For those unversed, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 was reportedly highly profitable, with a worldwide gross of $684.4 million against a production cost budget $ 127.5 million. 

