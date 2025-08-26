Taylor Swift sends clear message to Blake Lively with alienating move

Taylor Swift's inner circle leaves Blake Lively alienated amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively’s friend circle seems lost to her amid her bad blood with Taylor Swift.

According to sources, Taylor got her pal Selena to cross Lively off the invite list after she got dragged into her legal drama with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni’s team subpoenaed Taylor for her texts with Lively during the making of the film, alleging that the Grammy winner exerted pressure to coerce the director into accepting Lively’s rewrites of scenes in the film.

Before the legal drama began, Lively and the Karma hitmaker were close pals, with the Gossip Girl actress accompanying the singer to Kansas City Chiefs' stadium skybox to witness her new beau Travis Kelce’s NFL games.

Taylor is also godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids and name dropped them in her songs.

A source recently told People that the Me hitmaker is no longer on on speaking terms with Lively.

Meanwhile, Selena was fine with Lively not being invited as she wanted to have fun and not the awkwardness of Taylor and Lively’s feud.

Another pal that has seemingly cut off Blake Lively is model Gigi Hadid, who was also incredibly close to her and the pair even shared photos of their hangouts on social media. However, Gigi is also close friends with Taylor Swift, which could be the reason of her distancing from Lively.