'Red Line' in King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation exposed

Meghan Markle seen as 'Red Line' in King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation

Meghan Markle has been branded a 'red line' in King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry’s peace talks.

The Radar Online, citing the Closer UK, has claimed that Prince Harry is open and has "offered a degree of transparency," the same cannot be said for his wife Meghan Markle.

The insider went on saying, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is "adamant that she won't agree to royal peace talks if their needs aren't met.”

“That puts strain between them, because Harry knows the Palace door is only half open," the insider said.

Meanwhile, the sources say the royals are also not ready to trust Meghan and Harry, especially following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, their show on Netflix, and Harry's memoir, Spare, where he goes hard at his family.

"For some, Meghan is the red line. The feeling is, history has shown that private words don't stay private for long, and no one wants to take that gamble again," the confidant added.

They continued: "While Harry is said to have offered a 'degree of transparency', Meghan has been less forthcoming. Harry might be willing to bend, Meghan less so. She's adamant that she won't agree to royal talks, if their needs aren't met."