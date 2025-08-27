Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Emme achieves major milestone

Jennifer Lopez's son Emme unlocks new milestone

Jennifer Lopez marked a milestone as she proudly shared a back-to-school photo of her son Emme.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter posted some photographs after dropping her 17-year-old son, Emme, at school for the first day of senior year.

Lopez posted an old picture, which appeared to be captured in a car, featuring her teenage boy, Emme, hugging her while sitting on her lap.

The I’m into You crooner, who shares her son with ex-husband Marc Anthony, admitted that Emme will “always be my beautiful baby.”

“I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they’ll always be my beautiful baby,” she wrote on the photo with four black heart emojis.

Notably, in the caption, she referred to Emme’s twin Max as well, whom she welcomed in February 2008.

Previously, she opened up about motherhood in a talk with PEOPLE magazine, saying, “It’s unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do.”