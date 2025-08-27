Close friend snubs Taylor Swift on engagement?

Taylor Swift's one pal fails to react to engagement post

The internet is over the moon on the announcement of Taylor Swift announcing her engagement with Travis Kelce on social media.



Several in the Grammy winner's inner circle congratulated her on the exciting news on social media by liking the post, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne.

However, a report in The Daily Mail pointed out that Blake Lively, a close friend of the Carolina hitmaker, had not yet liked the series of photos the pop icon shared about her engagement.

This comes on the heels of the pair having an alleged rift over the case of It Ends With Us, which Justin Baldoni's lawyer claimed that Ryan Reynolds' wife had tried to "coerce Swift into a public statement and delete texts."

However, the subpoena was dropped; the report claimed that the cracks within the friendship appeared. As a source previously told People, "Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking."

In light of this, the absence of the Green Lantern actress from liking the post is noticeable, the outlet reported.

It is relevant to mention that Blake celebrated her birthday a day ago, as mentioned in Taylor's engagement post.