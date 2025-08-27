 
'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other

'Caught Stealing' stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz reflect on their first meet-up

August 27, 2025

Caught Stealing is the forthcoming movie starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, as the duo showcases their on-screen chemistry in the film.

However, the crime thriller was not the first time the co-stars' paths crossed.

"The first impactful memory that I have, honestly, is the party that you had, a house party. The one in Paris," the Elvis star in an interview with People said, leading his fellow actress to agree, "Oh, I had, yes."

He continued, "To see Zoë as the caretaker for all her friends, that was something I hadn’t seen before. She's very maternal to all her friends."

"And then I started to see your sense of humor. She's surprisingly funny, and she's smart," the Academy-nominated added.

The Batman star similarly said the Dune actor surprised her with his humour. "I think before, I thought you were much more serious than you are because I feel like you'd be like. Take myself so seriously?"

"Yeah," Zoë continued her thought, "that kind of actor. [He's] also very, very funny. Very silly. I feel like that's what we were able to bond very quickly [over], really, really silly senses of humor."

Caught Stealing will be out on Aug. 29.

