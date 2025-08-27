'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz recall their first meetup

Caught Stealing is the forthcoming movie starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, as the duo showcases their on-screen chemistry in the film.



However, the crime thriller was not the first time the co-stars' paths crossed.

"The first impactful memory that I have, honestly, is the party that you had, a house party. The one in Paris," the Elvis star in an interview with People said, leading his fellow actress to agree, "Oh, I had, yes."

He continued, "To see Zoë as the caretaker for all her friends, that was something I hadn’t seen before. She's very maternal to all her friends."

"And then I started to see your sense of humor. She's surprisingly funny, and she's smart," the Academy-nominated added.

The Batman star similarly said the Dune actor surprised her with his humour. "I think before, I thought you were much more serious than you are because I feel like you'd be like. Take myself so seriously?"

"Yeah," Zoë continued her thought, "that kind of actor. [He's] also very, very funny. Very silly. I feel like that's what we were able to bond very quickly [over], really, really silly senses of humor."

Caught Stealing will be out on Aug. 29.